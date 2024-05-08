1 person injured in afternoon fire in the Glebe

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in the Glebe.

Ottawa firefighters were called to Ella Street at around 2:15 p.m. and found black smoke coming from the back of a two-storey home.

Firefighters found an elderly woman inside, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Ottawa paramedics said the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters also found a cat and brought it to safety outside.

The fire was in a bedroom on the first floor and was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Ottawa Fire Services says the house is divided into two apartments and victim services was required for the resident in one of the two apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.