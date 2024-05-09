How to deal with rats on your property
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
This comes after dozens of rats took over Kylia White and her husband Kelly O’Neill’s property over the past couple of months.
"Thousands of dollars of property is being destroyed, like thousands," White told CTV News Ottawa’s Dave Charbonneau Monday.
Here's what you need to know about rat infestations:
Rats typically come out when they feel safe, according to Jason Constantini, service manager from Orkin Canada.
"If you're seeing them during the day, that usually means there's a larger infestation than a smaller infestration," Constantini told CTV Morning Live's Stefan Keyes Wednesday morning.
Some areas are more infested than others, said Constantini, citing multiple factors, including sanitation and construction in the area.
He notes that infestation picks up in the spring or fall compared to winter.
Constantini shared some tips to deal with the issue.
Look for evidence
Although you may have already seen rats, he suggests looking for further evidence such as droppings around the foundation and runways of the house.
Clean up
"If you do see the droppings, you may need to clean them," he said.
The more clutter you remove, the better, he said, noting that rats shelter under clutter and hidden areas.
He suggests keeping your grass short, having the bushes away from the house and most importantly, having the neighbours on board with you.
Starve them
Get rid of the feeding sources, such as putting the garbage out close to the time it’s getting picked up and always closing your garbage bins.
He notes that the bird feeder is also an issue when it comes to feeding rats, suggesting the use of specialized devices to remove the seeds.
Shut them out
This is the most important step, according to Constantini.
"This is called exclusion," he said. They can use a hole maybe the size of a quarter to get into the foundation.
While you can seal the open area leading to the foundation of your house by yourself, there are companies specialized to do this kind of work, he notes.
There are many materials that can be used to seal open areas, such as cement, he says.
Wipe them out
While there are a lot of laws and stipulations in place around the use of chemicals to wipe rats out, Constantini suggests hiring professional pest control companies.
"Each place is a very unique situation and is treated as such," he said.
'A beautiful soul': Funeral held for baby boy killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 401
A funeral was held on Wednesday for a three-month-old boy who died after being involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last week.
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
Police handcuff man trying to enter Drake's Toronto mansion
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
Biden says he will stop sending bombs and artillery shells to Israel if they launch major invasion of Rafah
U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel, which he acknowledged have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.
Canucks claw out 5-4 comeback win over Oilers in Game 1
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
Nijjar murder suspect says he had Canadian study permit in immigration firm's video
One of the Indian nationals accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar says in a social media video that he received a Canadian study permit with the help of an Indian immigration consultancy.
Pfizer agrees to settle more than 10K lawsuits over Zantac cancer risk: Bloomberg News
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
Quebec premier defends new museum on Quebecois nation after Indigenous criticism
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.
U.S. presidential candidate RFK Jr. had a brain worm, has recovered, campaign says
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite in his brain more than a decade ago, but has fully recovered, his campaign said, after the New York Times reported about the ailment.
