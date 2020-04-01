OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near Carleton University.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa Police will only say it’s “investigating a shooting, possibly from a vehicle.”

The victim drove himself to hospital with minor injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.