Man hurt in shooting near Carleton University
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 5:01PM EDT
OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near Carleton University.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Ottawa Police will only say it’s “investigating a shooting, possibly from a vehicle.”
The victim drove himself to hospital with minor injuries.
No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.