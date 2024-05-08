High school student fatally stabbed in Nepean remembered as 'beloved' son

A 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend."

A page on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Ellis Smith cover the cost of funeral arrangements, family counselling and other expenses, after he was stabbed inside the Mary Pitt Centre on Constellation Drive on May 2.

Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa that an argument between a group of teenagers escalated inside the building where there's a Tim Hortons – a popular lunch spot for students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School across the street.

The GoFundMe says Smith underwent emergency heart surgery, but "after two agonizing days" in the ICU, he succumbed to his injuries. The page says he died peacefully surrounded by his parents, Shane and Karen, his sister Fay and other family members.

"Karen, Shane and Fay wish to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, family and the community. The many messages, emails, and phone calls they have received provide comfort at this incredibly difficult time," the GoFundMe page says.

"They wish to thank the incredible team at The Ottawa Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their kindness, care and support, and the first responders who dealt with the immediate aftermath of this terrible event."

Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School placed roses outside the Mary Pitt Centre on Monday in memory of Smith.

"He was a quiet kid. He was a good kid, though," said student Phyne Rutters."Really nice. He was in my art class. We would do projects together. Just a good kid, overall."

Students place roses near the scene where their friend and classmate was stabbed days earlier. May 6, 2024 (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Ibrahim Ocal, 18, briefly appeared in court on Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Smith's death.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, but those charges were withdrawn and upgraded to murder charges.

Ibrahim Ocal, 18, appeared in court on May 8 on first-degree murder charges. (Greg Banning)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has said Ocal was not a student at the school.

No date for a bail hearing has been set. Crown prosecutors say that will be dealt with before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, given the nature of the charges.