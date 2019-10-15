

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





With passengers on board Stage 1 LRT- city crews are busy working on Stage 2.

“Stage 2 is well under construction,” says OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi.

Stage 2 is expected to carry passengers starting in 2022. It will expand to the south, east, and west of the city- adding 44 kilometers of rail and 24 stations.

Here is a timeline of what to expect and when for stage 2 LRT.

SOUTH

The Trillium Line will extend from Greenboro toward the airport and Riverside South. It will be ready by 2022.

EAST

The Confederation Line will extend from Blair to Trim Road. It will be ready by 2024.

WEST

The Confederation Line will extend from Tunney’s Pasture to Moodie Drive. It will be ready by 2025.

The total cost of the Stage 2 expansion of LRT is approximately $4.66 billion dollars.