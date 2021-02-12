OTTAWA -- A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash near Arnprior.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Calabogie Road in McNab-Braeside Township, between Burnstown Road and Anderson Road, just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police says the investigation shows a northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lane and struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

The passenger of the SUV was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers and another passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Calabogie Road -

Closure between Burnside Road and Stewartsville Road. — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 13, 2021

Renfrew County OPP continues to investigate the crash.

A section of Calabogie Road was closed Friday night between Stewartville Road and Burnstown Road.