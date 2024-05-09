OTTAWA
    • Sunny and warm Thursday in the forecast for Ottawa

    The morning sunshine brightens the Peace Tower, as the tulips bloom in Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa on Thursday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The morning sunshine brightens the Peace Tower, as the tulips bloom in Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa on Thursday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    The sunshine returns to Ottawa today, but rain in the forecast may dampen Mother's Day activities this weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny start to the day today, with increasing cloudiness late this morning. High 18 C.

    Partly cloudy tonight. Low 5 C.

    Friday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.

