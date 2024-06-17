Hydro Ottawa responding to 10,000 customer outage in south end

Hydro Ottawa is responding to a significant power outage in the south end.

The utility says power is out for 10,713 customers spanning across parts of Gloucester-Southgate, River, and Riverside South-Findlay Creek wards, stretching from South Keys to Findlay Creek.

A power outage in Ottawa affecting more than 10,000 customers in south Ottawa. June 17, 2024 (Hydro Ottawa outage map/hydroottawa.com)

The cause of the outage is under investigation. Hydro crews are inspecting system equipment to determine the cause, an automated email from Hydro Ottawa says.

Hydro Ottawa estimates power will be restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.