OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hydro Ottawa responding to 10,000 customer outage in south end

    A Hydro Ottawa vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV Ottawa) A Hydro Ottawa vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV Ottawa)
    Share

    Hydro Ottawa is responding to a significant power outage in the south end.

    The utility says power is out for 10,713 customers spanning across parts of Gloucester-Southgate, River, and Riverside South-Findlay Creek wards, stretching from South Keys to Findlay Creek.

    A power outage in Ottawa affecting more than 10,000 customers in south Ottawa. June 17, 2024 (Hydro Ottawa outage map/hydroottawa.com)

    The cause of the outage is under investigation. Hydro crews are inspecting system equipment to determine the cause, an automated email from Hydro Ottawa says.

    Hydro Ottawa estimates power will be restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News