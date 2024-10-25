17 vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz this week in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.

In total, police inspected 60 commercial vehicles, 17 of which were taken out of service and three plates were seized after police deemed the vehicles unsafe to operate.

"Vehicles were removed from the road due to serious safety issues such as defective brakes and improper lights," Ottawa police said in post on X.

Police also issued 39 charges for several infractions, including improper brakes, overweight vehicles and no annual inspections.

However, no charges were laid for impaired driving, as all drivers who were inspected "complied with the required zero alcohol presence."