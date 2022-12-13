Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
Home prices in Ottawa will slightly increase by the end of next year, according to a new forecast.
Royal Lepage’s market survey forecast for 2023 says the aggregate price of a home in Ottawa is expected to rise two per cent year-over-year by the end of 2023, to $739,602.
The report, released Tuesday, predicts a nationwide decline, with home prices expected to end the year one per cent below the fourth quarter of 2022.
“We are anticipating moderate home price growth in the Ottawa market by the end of 2023,” John Rogan, broker at Royal LePage Performance Realty, said in a news release.
“Condominiums will likely see greater price appreciation than other property types, including in the single-family detached segment, as higher borrowing costs will continue to limit buyers’ purchasing power and push them to the lower end of the market.”
In Ottawa, the median price of a single-family detached home is expected to rise one per cent by the end of 2023, to just over $850,000. The median price of a condo property is forecast to increase two per cent to $378,114.
The report notes that home prices in many major markets have been decreasing as the Bank of Canada has aggressively increased interest rates. It expects double-digit year-over-year declines in the first part of next year across Canada; homes will cost 12 per cent less in the first quarter of 2023 than they did a a year earlier.
But those decreases will flatten out, with year-over-year decreases of 7.5 per cent in the second quarter, two per cent in the third quarter and one per cent in the fourth.
Ottawa will be no exception to that trend, the report says, with a soft start to the year but a rally in the second half.
“If interest rates stop increasing, or even decline next year, we could see a spike in home prices and a resurgence of buyer demand from those who have been waiting on the sidelines,” Rogan said.
“However, sales would increase gradually, as depleted inventory levels are unlikely to be replenished quickly enough to keep up with renewed purchaser demand.”
Toronto and Montreal are expected to see two per cent price declines by the end of 2023. Prices in the Greater Vancouver area are expected to dip one per cent.
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate last week by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE | Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City committees to be formed today
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Clear skies and brisk weather in Ottawa on Tuesday
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Ottawa's plan to transfer cases of alleged sexual crimes involving military personnel outside the Canadian Armed Forces has hit resistance, with military police forced to investigate dozens of cases over the past year after they were rejected by civilian authorities.
Hospital considering hiring unvaccinated staff indicative of 'crisis situation': expert
As Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system faces critical staffing shortages, particularly among registered nurses, some hospitals are looking at the possibility of hiring unvaccinated workers to boost care capacity.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Alberta fireball challenges theories of solar system's origin: Western University
A fireball over the skies of central Alberta last year captured the attention of international researchers, including astronomers at London, Ont.'s Western University. On Monday, the university announced that the cosmic origins of this particular meteoroid is now 'challenging' long-held beliefs about the origins of the solar system.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year
Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference
President Vladimir Putin has ditched his annual marathon news conference following a series of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -- a tacit acknowledgment that the Russian leader's war has gone badly wrong.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
-
'I want to see him': Father of Dieppe, N.B., murder victim speaks
It was an emotional day in a Moncton courtroom as the man charged with first-degree murder in 24-year-old Max Boudreau's death appeared before a judge.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge
The Canadian Press recently spent hours inside SickKids to better understand the immense challenges faced by pediatric hospitals and the ways in which they are tackling them.
-
Ontario woman thought she was being 'pranked' after huge Lotto Max win
An Ontario woman says she thought she was being pranked when she found out she had won millions in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Woman in her 80s killed in head-on collision in northwest Toronto
A woman in her 80s has died after a head-on collision in northwest Toronto Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, critically injured after being struck by vehicle that fled scene in downtown Montreal: police
A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.
-
Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies
With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.
-
Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau
Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Quebec already has 'all the tools' to ensure that 'almost all of these people would be francophones.'
Northern Ontario
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
London
-
Residential fire south of Strathroy
Multiple fire crews responded to a residential fire in Glencoe Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple charges laid after driver in stolen vehicle crashes into hydro pole
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then crashed into a hydro pole before fleeing the scene, Middlesex County OPP said.
-
Rollover crash slows Monday evening commute
A rollover crash blocked one of London, Ont.’s busiest roads for almost an hour on Monday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a white car flipped onto its roof in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near Dundas Street.
Winnipeg
-
Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba this week, with accumulations that could range between 20 and 30 centimetres (cm).
-
'We just want you home': Family of missing drag performer concerned about his well-being
A Winnipeg man well-known in the city's drag performance community is missing, family and friends say.
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo to announce location of managed encampment today
The Region of Waterloo is set to reveal the location of its first outdoor shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment, today at 1 p.m.
-
Waterloo region public school board votes to encourage masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees voted in favour of a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Calgary
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Saskatoon
-
VIDO asks city for more money to build Centre for Pandemic Research
The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) is seeking city council's help to become the national Centre for Pandemic Research.
-
Sask. gas station staff stop man armed with gun
Three convenience store workers took matters into their own hands when an armed man burst into the Nipawin Esso Par-A-Mart Confectionery on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
Edmonton
-
'Spending like a drunken sailor': Sohi hot mic comment caught during budget debate
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made an off-hand comment Monday evening that was caught by a hot microphone during discussions about the city's capital budget.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning mild today and for the rest of the week
The cold air lingers through the morning hours today. But, we should be in for a nice warm-up later today.
-
Coliseum demolition given green light by city council
City council paved the way for the demolition of the former Northlands Coliseum to free up the site for future development.
Vancouver
-
After World Cup, rising soccer star returns to B.C. school to inspire students
Fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, rising soccer star Joel Waterman made a triumphant return to his former high school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Monday to share some inspiring words with students.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
-
Police using bait packages to nab porch pirates in B.C. city
Bait packages are being strategically placed on doorsteps across New Westminster, B.C., in an effort to catch and deter so-called porch pirates.
Regina
-
Sask. gas prices lower than originally predicted to end 2022
Gasoline prices in Saskatchewan are significantly lower than some experts predicted they would be as the holidays approach.
-
Moose Jaw looking for solutions to tax increases: mayor
Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said the city is working on solutions as residents and small business owners deal with property tax increases.
-
Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies
A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.