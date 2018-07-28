

CTV Ottawa





A weather advisory has been issued for the city of Ottawa about the possibility of funnel cloud formation.

According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 km/h and pea sized hail are also expected as part of the storm moving into the region.

The funnel clouds are created by "weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms."

Environment Canada says there is a chance this rotation could intensify, but generally funnel clouds do not pose a danger near the ground.