OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is confirming a fourth resident of the Peter D. Clark long-term care centre has died of COVID-19 complications.

In a memo sent Saturday afternoon, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the resident died in hospital.

Gray also said two additional staff members have tested positive for the virus.

According to the City of Ottawa, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 in residents of Peter D. Clark and 18 cases in staff members. Four resident and one personal support worker have died.

Gray says affected employees are in isolation at home and staff continue to monitor all affected residents.

Peter D. Clark is currently the only one of the four long-term care homes operated by the City of Ottawa experiencing an outbreak. The outbreaks at Garry J. Armstrong and Centre d'accueil Champlain have ended with three staff cases and one staff case, respectively. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge.