Four Christmas movies/shows to watch this holiday season
With the first snowfall of the season in the books, many people are now in the Christmas spirit – and that includes starting to watch Christmas movies.
Here is a list of Christmas movies appearing on CTV Life and CRAVE TV filmed in Ottawa this holiday.
Mr. Hollywood Matt Demers appeared on CTV Morning Live to recommend four Christmas movies/TV shows to watch with the family this holiday season.
A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS
- Crave TV
- Peter Billingsley, Errin Hayes and River Drosche
A Christmas Story Christmas is the follow-up to the classic A Christmas Story, with Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie Parker.
"Ralphie reconnects with old friends when he returns to his childhood home in Cleveland to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up," says synopsis on Crave.
"This is a Christmas Story Christmas, so it's the continuation of that beloved classic from 1983," said Demers.
"It's all about that main character (Ralphie) all grown up and he's trying to recreate the holiday spirit for his family. You'll have a great time with this, whether you've seen the original or not."
SPIRITED
- Apple TV+
- Will Farrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer
"Imagine Charles Dickens' heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve – but Funnier," says the synopsis on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ adds, "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."
Demers says the chemistry between Farrell and Reynolds in the movie is fun.
"This is a take on the Christmas Story, and it's done in the perspective of the ghost, so it's something different. So it's fun, and it's also a musical," Demers told CTV Morning Live.
THE SANTA CLAUSES
- Disney+
- Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn
The Santa Clauses is a new series on Disney+, according to Demers.
"This is a show based on those Tim Allen Santa Claus movies. They bring back some of the original cast, and it's all about Tim Allen maybe ready, his character may be ready to hang up the old Santa hat.
"This is going to be fun for the whole family; this is a family affair."
According to the synopsis on Disney+, The Santa Clauses is, "After nearly three decades of being Santa Claus, Scott Calvin's magic begins to falter. As he struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, Scott discovers a new clause that forces him to re-think his role as Santa and as a father."
CHRISTMAS WITH YOU
- Netflix
- Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prince Jr., Déjà Monique Cruz
"Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her – and finds a shot at true love along the way," says the synopsis on Netflix.
Demers says this film is Freddie Prince Jr. coming out of retirement for the holidays.
"This is about a pop star who needs to reconnect with her fans during the holidays, and of course, she may fall in love with one of her fans' fathers – being Freddie Prince Jr." Demers said. "Doesn't it make you feel old now that we say Freddie Prince Jr. is a dad? But he's back."
