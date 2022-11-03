Ottawa provides the backdrop for these Christmas movies this holiday season
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will take centre stage on the small screen this holiday season.
A total of 15 holiday movies were filmed in Ottawa in 2022, including six set to air on CTV Life over the next two months.
Ottawa has become a hot spot for Christmas movies, with ten movies filmed in Ottawa in 2020 and 11 in 2021.
Here is a look at the schedule for movies filmed in Ottawa and eastern Ontario appearing on CTV Life Channel this holiday season.
Reindeer Games Homecoming (Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.)
Reindeer Games Homecoming stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, Ava Cheung, Dorian Giordano, Shannon McDonough and Brian Sills.
"Sparks fly between a Vermont biology teacher and her high school crush as they compete in a holiday fundraising tradition," says the movie synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Mooney's Bay Park and Beach
- Terry Fox Athletic Facility
- Manotick Community Centre & Mike O'Neil Arena
- Ottawa Fire Station 94 on Manotick Main Street in Manotick
- Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior, Ont.
- John Street North in Arnprior, Ont.
One Delicious Christmas (Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.)
One Delicious Christmas stars Alex Mallari, Vanessa Marano, Elana Dunkleman, Kathy Maloney and Bobby Flay.
"Since inheriting the Haven Restaurant and Inn, Abby Richmond has been determined to maintain the traditions her parents had lovingly cultivated in the quaint Vermont location. But when she is forced to implement new ideas in order to secure the future of Haven, how far can she bend without breaking not only tradition but also her heart?" the movie synopsis says.
Prominent Ottawa area locations:
- Clarendon Lane – ByWard Market
- Le Moulin de Provence - ByWard Market
Designing Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. )
Designing Christmas starring Jessica Szohr, Marco Grazzini, Mykee Selkin, Leighton Williams, Fiona Highet, Eugene Clark, Nicole Power and Hilary Farr.
"Stella Murphy (Jessica Szohr) and Pablo Belmonte (Marco Grazzini) have been co-hosts of the renovation show 'House Sweet Home' for six years, entertaining viewers with their sharp banter and often opposing styles, while thrilling homeowners with stunning transformations. But their latest makeover hits a lot closer to home … and this time it's personal," says the release from Discovery Plus.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Filmed in Almonte, Ont. and Ottawa
Hotel for the Holidays (Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.)
Hotel for the Holidays stars Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud, and includes Max Lloyd-Jones and Kayleigh Shikanai.
"Hotel for the Holidays revolves around an ensemble of staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime," says the movie synopsis from Amazon Studios.
"Georgia's work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel's eclectic guests twist, turn, and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love, and inspiration."
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Fairmont Chateau Laurier
- Knox Presbyterian Church
- 160 Elgin Street
- Sparks Street
- Healthy Pets HQ on Bank Street
Holiday Heritage (Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.)
Holiday Heritage stars Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete.
"Elle returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it's too late," according to the movie synopsis.
Twas the Night Before Christmas (Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.)
Twas the Night Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz and Amanda Baker.
"Follow a former actress as she needs to take charge of a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production debating the true authorship of the poem 'A Visit from St. Nick,'" says the movie synopsis.
Prominent Ottawa-area locations:
- Sparks Street
Other Christmas and holiday movies filmed in Ottawa this year
- A Diva's Christmas Carol: Aphrodite
- The Most Colorful Time of the Year – Hallmark
- All I didn't want for Christmas
- A Christmas Fumble (Second Chance Christmas) – OWN
- Record Breaking Christmas
- Mistletoe Time Machine
- Great Holiday Bake War – OWN
- Well Suited for Christmas – Lifetime
- Noel Next Door
