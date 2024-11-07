Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa this fall

The cost of renting an apartment in Ottawa dropped in October, with lower rental rates for bachelor and two-bedroom apartments.

A new report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa was $2,207 a month in October, down from $2,220 in September and $2,224 in August.

Rents for one-bedroom apartments in Ottawa increased to $2,045 a month in October from $2,042 a month in September.

However, rental rates dropped in Ottawa for bachelor apartments and two-bedroom apartments. The report shows the average rent for a bachelor apartment in Ottawa was $1,674 in October ($1,722 in September) and a $2,536 for a two-bedroom apartment ($2,570 in August).

Across Canada, the average asking rent for all residential property types was $2,152 in October, down 1.2 per cent from October 2023.

Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $2,945, with a one bedroom renting for $2,624. Toronto is second with an average rent of $2,642 in October, while a one bedroom rented for $2,397.

The average rent in Gatineau, Que. is $2,039 a month, including $1,753 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,248 for a two bedroom.

Kingston, Ont. ranked 17th on the list for highest rents in Canada, with an average rent of $1,966 a month. A one-bedroom apartment costs $1,794 a month, while a two-bedroom apartment rents for an average of $2,145 a month.