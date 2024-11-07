OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa this fall

    A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    The cost of renting an apartment in Ottawa dropped in October, with lower rental rates for bachelor and two-bedroom apartments.

    A new report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa was $2,207 a month in October, down from $2,220 in September and $2,224 in August.

    Rents for one-bedroom apartments in Ottawa increased to $2,045 a month in October from $2,042 a month in September.

    However, rental rates dropped in Ottawa for bachelor apartments and two-bedroom apartments. The report shows the average rent for a bachelor apartment in Ottawa was $1,674 in October ($1,722 in September) and a $2,536 for a two-bedroom apartment ($2,570 in August).

    Across Canada, the average asking rent for all residential property types was $2,152 in October, down 1.2 per cent from October 2023.

    Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $2,945, with a one bedroom renting for $2,624. Toronto is second with an average rent of $2,642 in October, while a one bedroom rented for $2,397.

    The average rent in Gatineau, Que. is $2,039 a month, including $1,753 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,248 for a two bedroom.

    Kingston, Ont. ranked 17th on the list for highest rents in Canada, with an average rent of $1,966 a month. A one-bedroom apartment costs $1,794 a month, while a two-bedroom apartment rents for an average of $2,145 a month.

