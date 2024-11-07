OPP investigating large theft of perfume in eastern Ontario, looking for three suspects

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a large theft of perfume and cologne that happened in a drug store in eastern Ontario Wednesday evening.

Police say they received a call just after 8:30 p.m. reporting three suspects entered a drug store on McNeely Avenue in Carleton Place, Ont. and started stealing a large quantity of perfume and cologne bottles, before running away on foot.

The three suspects were wearing ski masks and dark winter jackets. They did not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information, or dashcam video is asked to call the OPP at at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241485581, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.