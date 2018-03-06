Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Mar. 5, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 4:45PM EST
Feudi San Pio Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2015
Veneto D.O.C., Italy
This robust Italian red wine is a blend of Corvina and other native grapes. Amarone in style without Amarone's price. Smooth, supple and tasty.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 181446
Featherstone Red Tail Merlot 2016
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Juicy, mouth-watering acidity makes this Niagara red wine terrific for tangy meat sauces. Sweet dark cherry aromas on the nose with some mocha. Medium-bodied and super smooth with juicy and fleshy black plums flavours.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Price: $21.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 131540
Man Family Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2016
Western Cape W.O., South Africa
Grassy and herbal with lots of acidity for seafood and shellfish. Medium-bodied and no oak aromas.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 461004
Concha Y Toro Serie Riberas Gran Reserva Chardonnay 2016
Colchagua Valley, Chile
A full-bodied, pleasant Chilean Chardonnay that's well-priced. Pair with roasted chicken.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 287995
Anselmann Edesheimer Rosengarten Siegerrebe Spätlese 2016
Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany
The German grape Siegerrebe offers a lot of fruit, flower and sweet spice aromas and flavours. This is a light-bodied wine that's big on flavour with balanced acidity, fresh and crisp enough for fruit flans and cobblers. Liquid gorgeous with clementine zest and lovely apricot sunshine. Sweet but not cloying: still fresh for fruit flans and cobblers due to lovely balancing acidity.
Alcohol: 8.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2018-2022
Price: $16.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 910554