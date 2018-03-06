

Feudi San Pio Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2015

Veneto D.O.C., Italy

This robust Italian red wine is a blend of Corvina and other native grapes. Amarone in style without Amarone's price. Smooth, supple and tasty.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 181446

Featherstone Red Tail Merlot 2016

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Juicy, mouth-watering acidity makes this Niagara red wine terrific for tangy meat sauces. Sweet dark cherry aromas on the nose with some mocha. Medium-bodied and super smooth with juicy and fleshy black plums flavours.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 131540

Man Family Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Western Cape W.O., South Africa

Grassy and herbal with lots of acidity for seafood and shellfish. Medium-bodied and no oak aromas.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2020

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 461004

Concha Y Toro Serie Riberas Gran Reserva Chardonnay 2016

Colchagua Valley, Chile

A full-bodied, pleasant Chilean Chardonnay that's well-priced. Pair with roasted chicken.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 287995

Anselmann Edesheimer Rosengarten Siegerrebe Spätlese 2016

Pfalz Prädikatswein, Germany

The German grape Siegerrebe offers a lot of fruit, flower and sweet spice aromas and flavours. This is a light-bodied wine that's big on flavour with balanced acidity, fresh and crisp enough for fruit flans and cobblers. Liquid gorgeous with clementine zest and lovely apricot sunshine. Sweet but not cloying: still fresh for fruit flans and cobblers due to lovely balancing acidity.

Alcohol: 8.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2018-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 910554