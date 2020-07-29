OTTAWA -- You can exercise at your local Movati Athletic facility in Ottawa starting Thursday, but you will need to make a reservation for your workout.

Movati has announced all clubs in the Ottawa region and Thunder Bay will reopen on July 30 for the first time since March due to COVID-19.

Ontario allowed gyms to reopen in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on July 17 as the region moved into Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan. Movati delayed the reopening of gyms over concerns about the 50-person limit in clubs.

In a statement to members, Movati said, "Now, after working closely with the Ontario Government on our club capacity limits, we're excited to announce the grand reopening of Movati Athletic in the Ottawa region and Thunder Bay on July 30."

There is no word on the capacity limit for Movati facilities.

Movati says reservations will now be required for all club use. Limited walk-in reservations will be subject to availability.

Everyone must wear a face mask when entering a facility, but you can remove the face mask while actively engaging in fitness or hydration activities.

Clubs will be open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some club amenities, such as steam room, sauna and playrooms, will remain closed.