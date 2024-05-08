Attempted murder charges laid in Overbrook apartment fire
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against an Ottawa man, including for attempted murder, in connection with an alleged arson of an Overbrook apartment building last week.
Two children and one woman were sent to hospital in critical condition in the fire that broke out on the third floor of 1244 Donald Street in the early hours of May 2.
There were 14 injuries in total and hundreds of residents were displaced. The building has approximately 136 units.
Ottawa Fire Services say about 50 apartments were impacted by Thursday's fire, citing water and smoke damage.
Saeed Mohamed, 42, of Ottawa, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life, three counts of arson, possession of incendiary material and arson causing property damage.
He is expected to appear in court today.
A second fire was reported at the highrise in the evening of May 3 where one resident was injured. Police say there is no indication that fire was suspicious.
The police are still looking for anyone with doorbell, dash cam or video surveillance footage of the Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard area between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on May 2.
Anyone with information and who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2202.
