OTTAWA -- If you're a lottery player, you'll want to check your tickets.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a single winning ticket for the May 12 draw worth $15 million was sold in Nepean.

You can check your ticket from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App, by signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts, or by calling 1-866-891-8946.

OLG's prize center is currently closed so, if you are the winner, it's recommended you sign your ticket, validate it at an authorized OLG retail location, and keep the signed ticket and the validation slip received from the retailer somewhere safe.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is worth an estimated $10 million.