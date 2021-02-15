OTTAWA --

California, United States

A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 15000

Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina

A gorgeous, full-bodied Argentine Malbec with aromas of fleshy ripe dark plums and blackberries and a lick of dark spice on the finish. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.2%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 578187

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

So juicy and mouth-watering, my mouth waters just smelling this wine. So vibrant. Terrific notes of white field flowers and a faint whiff of honey, with some orange peel. Good crisp refreshment. Medium-bodied.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2015-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 91

LCBO: 34025

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

Trittenheimer Altärchen 2018 Riesling is produced by the Stefen family who arrived in the Mosel in 1794. Dry, medium-bodied with medium-plus acidity, this is a juicy, mouth-filling Riesling with bright citrus, ripe apple, flinty mineral flavours finishing long with food-friendly acidity. Pour with a veal schnitzel or spring greens salad.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: 2021-2023

Drink: 2021-2023

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 18222

Burgenland Prädikatswein, Austria

A gorgeous Austrian dessert wine from one of the country's most respected producers. Aromas of lime blossom and peach preserves Pair with fruit cobbler.

Alcohol: 11.7%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 930255

