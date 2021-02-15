Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - February 15, 2021
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 11:49AM EST
Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019, La Celia Elite Malbec 2015, Inniskillin Reserve Riesling 2014, Familie Steffen Trittenheimer Altärchen Riesling Kabinett Trocken 2018, Lenz Moser Prestige Beerenauslese 2017
Imagery Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2019
California, United States
A juicy, fleshy ripe cherry-berry Californian Pinot Noir. Supple, smooth and medium-bodied. Pair with roast chicken or turkey or Neapolitan pizza.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 15000
La Celia Elite Malbec 2015
Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina
A gorgeous, full-bodied Argentine Malbec with aromas of fleshy ripe dark plums and blackberries and a lick of dark spice on the finish. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 14.2%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 578187
Inniskillin Reserve Riesling 2014
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
So juicy and mouth-watering, my mouth waters just smelling this wine. So vibrant. Terrific notes of white field flowers and a faint whiff of honey, with some orange peel. Good crisp refreshment. Medium-bodied.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2015-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 34025
Familie Steffen Trittenheimer Altärchen Riesling Kabinett Trocken 2018
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
Trittenheimer Altärchen 2018 Riesling is produced by the Stefen family who arrived in the Mosel in 1794. Dry, medium-bodied with medium-plus acidity, this is a juicy, mouth-filling Riesling with bright citrus, ripe apple, flinty mineral flavours finishing long with food-friendly acidity. Pour with a veal schnitzel or spring greens salad.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: 2021-2023
Drink: 2021-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 18222
Lenz Moser Prestige Beerenauslese 2017
Burgenland Prädikatswein, Austria
A gorgeous Austrian dessert wine from one of the country's most respected producers. Aromas of lime blossom and peach preserves Pair with fruit cobbler.
Alcohol: 11.7%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 930255