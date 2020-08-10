OTTAWA -- Ottawa police tell CTV News they are investigating an incident at the local constituency office of Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Catherine McKenna.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, at the office on Catherine Street in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

"We received a complaint and it is presently under investigation. No further information at this time," said Ottawa police const. Martin Dompierre in a statement to CTV News.

Police would not say exactly what the incident was, but a video surfaced on social media over the weekend of a man recording himself visiting the office and being told it is closed due to COVID-19. He then proceeds to yell obscenities at the office staffer before walking away.

Last October, McKenna's campaign headquarters was vandalized just days after the 2019 federal election. A vulgar, misogynistic slur was spray-painted over a picture of her face.

McKenna, who had just been re-elected, told reporters it was just another example of the hateful rhetoric she and other candidates had experiences on the campaign trail.

“This isn't about me; it's about what kind of politics we want in our country. That someone would do this, I don't have words to describe what kind of person would do this,” McKenna said, “It's the same as the trolls on Twitter. It needs to stop.”

McKenna served as environment minister in the previous Parliament and faced a barrage of vitriol online that eventually spilled into real life, requiring her to have a security detail at times, including on election night.

CTV News has reached out to McKenna's office for comment.