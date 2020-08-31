Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - August 31, 2020
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 2:39PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 31, 2020 2:50PM EDT
Villa Annaberta Wines Amarone Della Valpolicella 2012, Porcupine Ridge Syrah 2018, Louis Guntrum Oppenheim Herrenberg Riesling Auslese 2015, Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc 2017 ,13Th Street Pink Palette Rosé 2019
Villa Annaberta Wines Amarone Della Valpolicella 2012
Veneto D.O.C.G., Italy
Loads of toasty oak, smoke, and vanilla spice on the nose and palate of this robust northern Italian red wine. Uses the appasimento method of drying grapes before fermentation to concentrate flavour, alcohol and weight. Racy acidity on the palate. Pair with pepper steak.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2015-2023
Best Beef Wine
Price: $38.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 433961
Porcupine Ridge Syrah 2018
Swartland, South Africa
Excellent value for this robust, smooth South African red wine. Pair with hearty meat dishes.
Alcohol: 14.6%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 595280
Louis Guntrum Oppenheim Herrenberg Riesling Auslese 2015
Rheinhessen Qualitätswein, Germany
The lovely 2015 vintage of the Oppenheim Herrenberg Riesling Auslese features aromas of apple blossom, lime zest and white peach. A vibrant streak of acidity provides perfect balance to the natural sweetness of this wine. Pair with a glazed ham and chutney.
Alcohol: 7.7%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2033
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $28.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 987909
Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc 2017
California, United States
A light-bodied, soft summer sipper with fresh peach and pear notes. Nice expression of Californian Chenin Blanc that we don't see often on the liquor store shelves. This wine is Kosher for Passover. Pair with light seafood dishes.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2021
Incomparable Kosher Wine
Price: $15.20
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 206995
13Th Street Pink Palette Rosé 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A popular and great value juicy rosé from the Niagara wine region with ripe wild strawberry, rhubarb, crushed raspberry flavours on the palate finishing spicy and citrus zesty with great acidity for food.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 275834