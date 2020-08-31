Veneto D.O.C.G., Italy



Loads of toasty oak, smoke, and vanilla spice on the nose and palate of this robust northern Italian red wine. Uses the appasimento method of drying grapes before fermentation to concentrate flavour, alcohol and weight. Racy acidity on the palate. Pair with pepper steak.



Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2015-2023

Best Beef Wine

Price: $38.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 433961

Swartland, South Africa



Excellent value for this robust, smooth South African red wine. Pair with hearty meat dishes.



Alcohol: 14.6%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 595280

Rheinhessen Qualitätswein, Germany



The lovely 2015 vintage of the Oppenheim Herrenberg Riesling Auslese features aromas of apple blossom, lime zest and white peach. A vibrant streak of acidity provides perfect balance to the natural sweetness of this wine. Pair with a glazed ham and chutney.



Alcohol: 7.7%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2033

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $28.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 987909



California, United States



A light-bodied, soft summer sipper with fresh peach and pear notes. Nice expression of Californian Chenin Blanc that we don't see often on the liquor store shelves. This wine is Kosher for Passover. Pair with light seafood dishes.



Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2021

Incomparable Kosher Wine

Price: $15.20

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 206995



Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



A popular and great value juicy rosé from the Niagara wine region with ripe wild strawberry, rhubarb, crushed raspberry flavours on the palate finishing spicy and citrus zesty with great acidity for food.



Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021



Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine



Price: $15.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 275834

