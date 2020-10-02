OTTAWA -- An employee at the City of Ottawa's Pinecrest Recreation Complex has tested positive for COVID-19, the third positive case at a city recreation complex this week.

In a memo to Council, Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager Dan Chenier says an employee at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex on Torquay Avenue tested positive.

The employee was asymptomatic the last time they were at work on Sept. 26.

"Upon receiving news that a family member had tested positive, the employee did not attend work and presented for testing on Sept. 28," said Chenier.

"A positive test was confirmed on Oct. 1 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home."

On Thursday, the city announced an employee at the St-Laurent Complex on Cote Street tested positive for COVID-19.

Last weekend, the city confirmed an employee at the Plant Recreation Centre on Somerset Street West tested positive for COVID-19.