OTTAWA -- An employee at the St-Laurent Recreation Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Recreation Culture and Facility Services Department general manager Dan Chenier says the employee was asymptomatic when they last worked at the facility on Sept. 19.

"Prior to the employee's next scheduled shift on Sept. 23, the employee experienced symptoms and did not attend work," said Chenier.

A positive test was confirmed on Sept. 30 and the employee continues to self-isolate.

The St-Laurent Complex is located on Cote Street.

Chenier says the city is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Last week, the city confirmed an employee at the Plant Recreation Centre on Somerset Street West tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sunday, Sept. 20.