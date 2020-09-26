OTTAWA -- An employee at a City of Ottawa recreation centre in Little Italy has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council Friday evening, staff said an employee at the Plant Recreation Centre tested positive for novel coronavirus and is now self-isolating at home. The Plant Recreation Centre is located at 930 Somerset. St. W.

"The employee received the positive COVID-19 test results this past Monday and informed the city of the results (Friday)," said Dan Chenier, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services.

"They last attended work on Sunday, September 20."

The city is working with Ottawa Public Health to assist in contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee. Public health will follow up with those who may have come into close contact with the employee.

Chenier tells Council that "health and safety are our top priority" and staff had been planning for a potential case of COVID-19 at a facility.