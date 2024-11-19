Alcohol sales reinvigorating convenience store industry, Ontario Convenience Store Association says

For over two months, convenience stores in Ontario have been able to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages and it's kept some of those businesses afloat, according to the Ontario Convenience Store Association (OCSA).

"Everybody generally is seeing an increase in business from this," said Terry Yaldo, chair of the OCSA.

"It has been a positive experience and great that the government's done this sooner than later."

On Sept. 5, the provincial government's plan to expand the sale of alcohol in Ontario was put in place, allowing licensed convenience stores to sell alcoholic beverages that were previously only sold at the LCBO, The Beer Store or some grocery stores.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, 4,792 convenience stores in the province have been given a license to sell liquor as of Nov. 14.

Yaldo is also the owner of Midway Convenience Store in Windsor, Ont., and says the foot traffic from having alcohol on the shelves is a welcome sight.

"In this industry, it's tough. We've had challenges with tobacco sales," he said.

"A lot of stores across the province were looking for that next big thing."

The convenience store industry has been declining in recent years according to Yaldo, but alcohol sales have provided a boost even with the policy only being in place for a few months.

Yaldo says it's given store owners "a new drive."

"To have this new category that could increase sales from 20 per cent and up is a game changer for us," he said.

"We're hoping this will save a lot of stores and communities because I think we're an important fabric of society."

More to come