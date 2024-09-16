Driver stopped for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 registers an 'Alert' on a roadside screening device, OPP says

An Ottawa driver is facing impaired driving charges after an Ontario Provincial Police officer noticed "the vehicle driving erratically" on Highway 417 early Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted the vehicle on Hwy. 417 near Maitland Avenue just before 2 a.m.

"Upon speaking with the driver, police noticed a strong odour of alcohol on the driver's breath," the OPP said on X. "The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving."

The driver received a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped for stunt driving on Highway 417 in Ottawa on Sunday morning also registered an "alert" on a roadside screening device.

Officers stopped the vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 417 just before 12 p.m.

"The investigation revealed that the driver had also consumed alcohol. The driver registered an 'Alert' on a roadside screening device," the OPP said on X.

"The driver received a roadside 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound for the stunt. They also received a three-day driving suspension for the Alert."

Police say the three-day driving suspension will remain on the driver's record for five years and can result in "escalating sanctions against the driver if they are caught drinking and driving again."

The driver is also facing a minimum $2,000 fine for stunt driving.