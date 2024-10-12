Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.

The product is distributed across Canada, according to CFIA.

People are asked not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled product. The recalled product should be either thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not necessarily look or smell spoiled, though it can make you sick.

Affected individuals may experience vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases, it causes death, says the CFIA.

"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth," warns the CFIA on its website.

If you become sick from a recalled product, you should ask your health care provider.

CTV News has reached out to Rana brand for a comment.