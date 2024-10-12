OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighters rescue person who fell down ventilation shaft

    A person who fell down a ventilation shaft in Ottawa on Oct. 12, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X) A person who fell down a ventilation shaft in Ottawa on Oct. 12, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)
    Firefighters helped rescue a person that fell through the sidewalk and into a ventilation shaft in downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

    Ottawa Fire Services say in a news release they received a call from police shortly before 1:15 p.m. reporting the incident at the intersection of Bank Street and Maclaren Street.

    On arrival, firefights found the person at the bottom of the shaft "approximately 10 to 15 feet" down below the ground.

    The grate that covers the ventilation shaft was also at the bottom.

    Fire crews set up a ladder and sent a rescuer down to help safely extricate the person out. The person was not injured, Ottawa fire says.

    Firefighters brought the cover back up and re-secured it.

    It's unclear how the person fell into the ventilation shaft.

    The scene was cleared and left in control with the Ottawa police.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

