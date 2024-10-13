Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday
The lower than average temperatures continue to linger around in Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 11 C and a mix of sun and cloud Sunday. A low of 3 C and periods of rain are in the forecast for tonight.
It's going to be rainy on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday, a high of 11 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. A low of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.
Tuesday will also be rainy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C. The night is going to be cold, as a low of 1 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.
First standardized housing designs coming in December, but won't be permit-ready until 'early 2025'
The first iteration of the federal government's standardized pre-approved design catalogue – a revival of a wartime housing effort – will be unveiled in December, CTV News has learned.
He told his mother there was 'no way' he'd meet someone in Australia. Then he fell in love at first sight
Mike Grossman was adamant he wasn’t going to fall for anyone in Australia.
'Headspin hole': Man develops scalp tumor after decades of breakdancing
Researchers in Denmark have published a case report revealing an unexpected consequence of one of breakdancing's most iconic moves: the headspin.
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
Food banks continue to face a surge in demand
As millions of Canadians head into the Thanksgiving weekend, food banks across the country continue to see a surge in demand.
A state divided: Wisconsin's political polarization fracturing families, friendships
Mary Herrick has lived in Washington County, just outside of Milwaukee, for 50 years but during a recent lunch with a close friend there was an uncomfortable moment: Herrick said she was going to vote for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her friend said she would be voting for former president Donald Trump.
Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai
A senior politician in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who was also known for his close ties with Bollywood has been shot dead weeks before a key state election.
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
Atlantic
Historic house in Sydney, N.S., opens doors to the public
One of the oldest family homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., opened its doors to the public this week.
Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
Toronto
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Montreal
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
Asylum seeker advocates tired of Quebec rhetoric aimed at refugees
For months, Premier Francois Legault has said Quebec has too many people crossing the border and has demanded that the federal government step in to send them to other provinces.
More and bigger spiders noticeable in Montreal this fall
Spiders are larger and more visible in the Montreal area in the fall as they prepare to lay their eggs before the cold winter months.
Northern Ontario
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Windsor
Food banks and shelters urgently seek donations as Thanksgiving ramps up demand
With the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend, food banks and shelters in Windsor are reminding people that not everyone in our community will be able to have a turkey dinner with their family.
-
‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away
Vigars passed away peacefully in a B.C. hospital earlier this week. He was 78.
London
Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
Kitchener
What was lost - and found - after devastating Brantford club fire
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
-
Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
Barrie
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
Overheated pool heater suspected cause of shed fire
A small fire burned in a pool shed of a Town of the Blue Mountains residence Saturday afternoon, prompting fire officials to remind residents to check their heating appliances ahead of the winter season.
-
Local teen chases unique world record
13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.
Winnipeg
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Calgary
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
Biogas project removed website after anti-greenwashing law came into effect
The company behind a contentious biogas project near High River removed its website after Canada’s anti-greenwashing rules came into effect.
-
Lewis' late TD lifts Elks to 23-18 win, season series sweep of Stampeders
Eugene Lewis caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tre Ford with 1:09 remaining in the game to lead the Edmonton Elks to a 23-18 win over the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Edmonton
Yellowhead Trail closed in both directions after crash Saturday night
A stretch of Yellowhead Trail in north Edmonton was closed Saturday night after a serious crash.
Witnesses wanted in suspicious death near High Level Bridge
A man's death is under investigation after he was found critically injured on the LRT foot path near the High Level Bridge on Friday night.
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
Regina
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Hazardous material spilled on Highway 46 near Balgonie, Sask., drivers asked to use caution
White Butte RCMP and local fire services are responding to a fertilizer spill on Highway 46 and the overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Vancouver
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Bowen Island community divided as it tries to coexist with cougar
Ever since a cougar made its way from the mainland to the island almost three months ago, the community’s social media pages have been awash with questions about sightings, sounds and strange goings on. Some residents have posted warnings of deer carcasses spotted on the side of the road; others have described hearing strange caterwauling in the night.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
Vancouver Island
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.