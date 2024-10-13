Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday

OTTAWA
    The lower than average temperatures continue to linger around in Ottawa this weekend.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 11 C and a mix of sun and cloud Sunday. A low of 3 C and periods of rain are in the forecast for tonight.

    It's going to be rainy on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday, a high of 11 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast. A low of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected for the night.

    Tuesday will also be rainy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C. The night is going to be cold, as a low of 1 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.

