OTTAWA -- The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says two additional COVID-19 testing sites are open to Ottawa residents as of this weekend.

The southwest Ottawa COVID-19 assessment centre opens Saturday at the Richmond Memorial Community Centre at 6095 Perth St. It is open to anyone over six months of age and will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Kemptville District Hospital's North Grenville COVID-19 assessment centre at 15 Campus Drive in Kemptville is also available to Ottawa residents who need to book an appointment for testing. This site is also open to anyone six months old or older and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

"Both testing sites are convenient and alternative options for residents in Kanata and other south- and west-end communities who previously only had access to the Moodie COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre," the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says.

Appointments are required before coming to an assessment centre for testing.

To book an appointment at either site, residents can visit Ottawa Public Health's website or call 613-258-3192.