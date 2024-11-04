Kingston, Ont. mother accused of negligence in child's death now charged with murder

A Kingston, Ont. mother who was accused of negligence and abandonment in the death of one of her children earlier this year is now facing a murder charge.

One child was found dead alongside another young child in an apartment on Russell Street, between Patrick and Kent streets on May 31. No parents were present. The surviving toddler was given medical care.

Russell Street, between Patrick and Kent streets in Kingston, Ont.

The 32-year-old mother of the two children was later found and arrested in Napanee. She was charged in early June with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessaries of life, and two counts of abandoning a child under ten years old.

Police did not identify her.

In a news release Monday, Kingston police said the initial charge of criminal negligence causing death has been changed to a charge of second-degree murder.

The accused remains in custody.