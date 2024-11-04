Barrhaven residents to hold second rally Tuesday to oppose 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers

Another rally is planned for Tuesday as residents push back on a city proposal to build a tentlike structure to house asylum seekers.

Dozens came out over the weekend to voice concerns, as the site at Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive is one possible location identified for such a structure.

"A lot of people kind of look at this and say NIMBYism — not in my backyard — but honestly, I would love to see the refugees here in Barrhaven," said Chris Stevens, pastor of Neighbours Church. "Much more is needed and needs to be put in place before we feel like we could adequate support and help the people that would be coming in all at once."

One option is a "sprung structure," which would help provide emergency welcoming and additional transitional housing capacity to accommodate "unprecedented levels" of migration into Ottawa.

"There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people who are currently seeking asylum that are here in Ottawa, looking for a new life," said Alta Vista Ward Coun. Marty Carr.

Barrhaven has been shortlisted from 70 possible locations across Ottawa for the construction of the shelters. Alta Vista and Orléans had also been considered as potential sites.

The modular fabric buildings could house up to 150 beds with wrap-around services including meals.

The city says Ottawa is seeing the impact of global migration, with a majority of single newcomers staying in shelters.

"Right now, we have an overflow at community centres and arenas, people on cots, on arena floors and so what we're trying to do is create a system that would have enough capacity to welcome people at the beginning," said Clara Freire, general manager of community and social services.

While no decision has been made, it's ignited controversy among many residents.

"We don't know what the locations are, we don't know how many locations there are either, so there's a lot of misinformation," said Barrhaven West Ward Coun. David Hill. "There's a lot of speculation and I know that's feeling a lot of fear and concern in the community."

If the city moves forward with the proposal, staff say the goal is to open sometime in 2025.

In addition to the rally Tuesday, councillors Hill and Wilson Lo are hosting a virtual information session on Thurs. Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.