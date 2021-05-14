OTTAWA -- A 60-year-old Ottawa man is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation into separate incidents involving two women.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred in 2014 and 2019.

Jody Royer is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of administer noxious substance, one count of attempt to administer a noxious substance, one count of forcible confinement and one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims. Police say Royer has been using various profile names online, including "Craig B" and "Craig Booth."

"The historic nature of this ongoing investigation suggest that more crimes may have been committed," said Sgt. Damien Laflamme.

"We urge survivors of such violent acts against women to come forward to police with the knowledge that our Human Trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable them to break their silence. You’re not alone, we will support you."

Anyone with information regarding such incidents is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.