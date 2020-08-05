OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Carling Family Shelter after three people from three different households tested positive for the virus.

In a memo Wednesday evening, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the three families affected have been moved to a family isolation centre.

"These are the first reported cases of COVID-19 at the Carling Family Shelter. All three families have been moved to a family isolation center. Each family is receiving case management services through Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and the Carling Family Shelter," Gray said.

Gray says the shelter has space for 44 families. Currently, 16 remain on site.

"All families remaining at the shelter were advised by OPH that they are required to isolate at the shelter until August 18. Arrangements are being made for food, medication, and other essentials for families at the Carling Family Shelter and at the Isolation Center," she said.

Gray said the following measures have been implemented: