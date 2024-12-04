First snowfall in Ottawa prompts winter travel advisory

Ottawa police have responded to 24 collisions in the city since 6 a.m. as Ottawa sees its first significant snowfall of the season.

Ottawa is expected to receive up to 10 centimetres of snow and a winter weather travel advisory is in effect. As of 2 p.m., Environment Canada had reported just over 3 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport.

People make their way through the falling snow in downtown Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ontario Provincial Police had reported no serious issues or collisions in eastern Ontario as of Wednesday afternoon, but later said there was a serious crash on Sydenham Road, north of Kingston.

"If driving this afternoon, PLEASE slow down. Even if you have snow tires, they can only do so much. It's your job as a driver to adjust to the conditions. Get home safely," police said.

Environment Canada says a low of -2 C is expected tonight, with snow ending near midnight. Five cm are in the forecast. Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of additional snow.

On Thursday, the weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, and flurries, at times heavy, near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 cm. A low of -7 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -6 C. A low of -7 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory beginning this morning for Ottawa North , Kanata and Orléans, as the capital receives its first notable snowfall. The advisory was issued Tuesday.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," reads the advisory.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Reduced visibilty is expected due to heavy snow, warns the weather agency.

"Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable, with icy conditions, heavy snowfalls and reduced visibility posing challenges.," the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday. "By preparing your vehicle and adjusting your driving habits, you can reduce the risk of collisions and ensure everyone gets to their destination safely."

According to the advisory, which is expected to remain in effect until Thursday, Ottawa will receive up to 10 cm of snow.

Meteorologist Mark Robinson from The Weather Network told 580 CFRA Wednesday, the anticipated snowfall is a reminder to refresh drivers' memory when it comes to driving in the snow.

"Yes, winter is here," Robinson said.

"It's a system that everybody in Ontario gets a sample (of), but it's not too bad."

For the long range, Robinson says, more warm air is on its way.

More than 500 pieces of snow clearing equipment are being put to work, clearing roads and sidewalks.

"We have approximately 180 heavy salt trucks. Those are the big trucks that you see with the plows and salt at the same time. So, those would be deployed treating our priority road networks," said Bryden Denyes, special operations manager for the City of Ottawa.

"When you get to our sidewalks, you're probably looking at another close to 100 plus pieces of sidewalk machinery treating sidewalks and the winter cycling network."

Some stretches of residential roads caused headaches for drivers, but Denyes says on main arteries and highways, roads are manageable thanks to moderate temperatures.

"What we're experiencing now is wet conditions. We do have favorable temperatures right now. We're close to zero or just above zero for pavement temperatures. So that really helps the salt work," he said.

"As we move into this evening, when we get into the evening commute when everybody's going home from work, we will start to see colder temperatures, which could lead to potentially icy conditions."

Despite the slower commute times because of some slick conditions, many in the city say they were pleased to see the first significant dump of snow this season.

"I'm enjoying it. I'll never get people who want to spend the holidays in a warm climate," said Eric Kaulbars.

"It's making my daily walks a lot more interesting. It looks like a lot like a level of Max Payne, which I was playing earlier. It's good. I like it. Surprised to see it this late though."

Others in the city jumped at the opportunity to get outside with their dog.

"We love it. We're winter people and we head outdoors a lot. We love doing winter activities, and we're happy it's here. It's perfect," said John Wiseman.

"When we first got [our dog], she didn't understand fetch at all. So, it's something that we taught her and now she's obsessed with the Frisbee. The Frisbee is the go-to. We tried the tennis ball in the winter, but you lose it in the snow so, the big red frisbee? It's a hit with her."

Snow squall warning for Kingston area

Parts of eastern and southern Ontario are also under a snow squall warning.

The warning stretches along Lake Ontario and includes Belleville, Napanee, Prince Edward County and Kingston. Environment Canada issued the advisory, saying local snow accumulation is expected to peak near 15 cm and peak snowfall rates of 3 to 6 cm per hour this afternoon into tonight.

"Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Ontario will continue to affect highway 401 and Highway 3. Snow squalls may move in and out of the area this evening before moving back south of the area tonight," Environment Canada says.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

As a result of the forecasted weather Wednesday, transportation for schools in Kingston Trenton, Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville, Brockville and for students in Prescott and Russell is cancelled.

All schools in those regions remain open.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington and Austin Lee