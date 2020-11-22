OTTAWA -- Looking for information on snowplow operations on Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 401 during the first significant snowfall of the year – there's an app for that!

Ontario's 511 app includes information on the location of snowplows and salt trucks on provincial highways and road conditions.

The Ontario Government announced the Ontario 511 app has been expanded in time for winter to include features for drivers and the trucking industry to plan trips.

The Ontario 511 app includes "Track My Plow", which will allow drivers to track the location of snowplows and salt trucks on provincial highways.

The government says the Ontario 511 app shares information on winter road conditions so drivers can see which roads are bare or covered snow. It will also post Environment Canada weather warnings.

"Driving during the winter months can be a challenge in every part of the province, and our government remains committed to keeping Ontario's roads and highways safe," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

"That's why we are enhancing the Ontario 511 app with winter safety features that will provide drivers with even more information so they navigate the best route."

The Ontario 511 app also provides images from over 600 cameras and includes up-to-date highway information on construction, collisions and road closures.