OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Less than one month into the new school year, 63 Ottawa schools have had a confirmed case of COVID-19

58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, as the capital inches closer to monthly case record

Ottawa residents frustrated with multi-day wait for COVID-19 test results

Six establishments in Centretown temporarily close due to COVID-19

Boat traffic down 50 per cent on Rideau Canal this summer

Testing in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Less than one month into the new school year, 63 schools with Ottawa's four school boards have at least one case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at eight Ottawa schools.

In a statement on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches reiterated that keeping schools open is one of Ottawa Public Health's top priorities.

"It is essential for the mental health of children, parents and guardians and it is essential for our economy so people can go back to work," said Dr. Etches.

"Everyone is impacted when people cannot rely on schools."

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, as the capital inched closer to a one-month record for cases.

One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa was also announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 4,063 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 281 deaths.

There have been 1,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in September. The record is 1,178 cases set back in April.

For some Ottawa residents, the wait for the COVID-19 test results is now longer than the lines to get a COVID-19 test.

Leigh Chartrand tells CTV News Ottawa her family has been waiting four days for test results.

"I kind of had been hearing that the wait time had been going longer and longer. And the kids, they go stir crazy."

The overwhelming demand for COVID-19 tests has resulted in a backlog at the labs. On Sunday, Ontario reported a backlog of more than 65,000 tests.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital said on Twitter last week that some people are waiting up to seven days for test results.

Six establishments in Centretown announced over the weekend they are temporarily closed due to close contacts with COVID-19 cases or to protect staff.

In a statement on Instagram, Union 613 on Somerset Street says, "We are closed until at least Friday as we have received a confirmation of a positive test in our bubble."

On Elgin Street, Al's Steakhouse, St. Louis Bar and Grill, Lieutenant's Pump, Elgin Street Beer Project and Deacon Brodies are temporarily closed.

Al's Steakhouse says that, "We have very recently been made aware of a COVID-19 case that could have an impact on the safety of our operations."

"Due to this news, we have made the decision to temporarily close, effective immediately."

At St. Louis Bar and Grill, a sign on the door says, "Due to the rising concern of COVID-19 we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons."

Boat traffic was down nearly 50 per cent at the Ottawa Locks this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions kept many boaters docked.

Parks Canada tells CTV News Ottawa that as of the end of August, 636 vessels had passed through the locks next to the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. That's down from 1,185 boats that passed through the locks connecting the Rideau Canal and the Ottawa River during the same span last year.

The Rideau Canal locks opened to boaters on June 1, two weeks later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the boating season on the Rideau Canal opens for the Victoria Day long weekend in May.