OTTAWA -- Union 613 in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood will remain closed until at least Friday due to a COVID-19 case in its bubble.

Meantime, two more establishments on Elgin Street have announced temporary closures due to novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Instagram, Union 613 on Somerset Street says, "We are closed until at least Friday as we have received a confirmation of a positive test in our bubble."

"All of our staff have been tested and are awaiting results. We have yet to receive further guidance from (Ottawa Public Health) but will act upon consultation."

On Elgin Street, both Al's Steakhouse and St. Louis Bar and Grill have signs on the doors saying the establishments are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Al's Steakhouse says that, "We have very recently been made aware of a COVID-19 case that could have an impact on the safety of our operations."

"Due to this news, we have made the decision to temporarily close, effective immediately."

Al's Steakhouse says Ottawa Public Health has informed management that they are not required to close.

At St. Louis Bar and Grill, a sign on the door says, "Due to the rising concern of COVID-19 we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons."

"At this time, we have not been advised of any associated risk to our guests, staff or restaurant."

St. Louis Bar and Grill says it has temporarily closed to complete a "comprehensive deep-clean and thorough sanitization of the premises."

Lieutenant's Pump, Elgin Street Beer Project and Deacon Brodies announced over the past two days that the establishments are temporarily closed.

Lieutenant's Pump said the closure came after "someone close to our bubble has come in contact with COVID-19."

Elgin Street Beer Project said it closed after being informed that two customers tested positive, adding none of its staff were symptomatic.

Management at Deacon Brodies said some of their staff may have come in contact with a person who has reported a positive test result.

Milestones at Lansdowne Park will remain closed until Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.