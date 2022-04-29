Football players Neville Gallimore and Jesse Luketa return to Ottawa high school

Neville Gallimore (left) and Jesse Luketa return to St. Patrick’s High School in Ottawa on Friday. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Neville Gallimore (left) and Jesse Luketa return to St. Patrick’s High School in Ottawa on Friday. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina