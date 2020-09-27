OTTAWA -- As parents, students and teachers prepare for the new school week, Ottawa's medical officer of health is urging everyone to take steps to keep COVID-19 transmission low in the community to help protect schools.

Less than one month into the new school year, 63 schools with Ottawa's four school boards have at least one case of COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at eight Ottawa schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 19 schools, with 25 classes and five cohorts closed due to COVID-19. Monsignor Paul Baxter school was ordered closed for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports cases at 12 schools. No classes or cohorts have been ordered closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa's French public school board reports cases at 11 schools, with six classes and three cohorts closed due to novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches reiterated that keeping schools open is one of Ottawa Public Health's top priorities.

"It is essential for the mental health of children, parents and guardians and it is essential for our economy so people can go back to work," said Dr. Etches.

"Everyone is impacted when people cannot rely on schools."

Ottawa Public Health told CTV News Ottawa last week that students are beginning to contract COVID-19 through interactions at school.

Dr. Etches says, "We need to continue to do the right thing to keep transmission levels low at the community level to keep COVID-19 out of schools in the first place."

"I know Ottawa residents can step up and take action to flatten the curve.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at eight schools in Ottawa.

Assumption School

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest secondary school

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel (private school)

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for at least two weeks following four cases of COVID-19. Two students and two staff members have tested positive.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's schools (as of Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. :

Ottawa Carleton District School Board: 12 schools (11 students, one teacher tested positive)

Ottawa Catholic School Board: 19 schools (24 students, two staff members tested positive)

Conseil des ecole Catholique Centre-Est: 17 schools with active cases (The CECCE says there are 25 cases in all schools) (The CECCE reported cases at 21 schools on Thursday, Sept. 24)

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario: 10 schools with active cases (12 active student cases and three staff cases). Two COVID-19 cases at De La Salle are considered resolved and the school is not listed on the board's active COVID-19 case list.