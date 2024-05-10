OTTAWA
    • Truck driver, company charged after flying tire strikes vehicle on Hwy. 416

    Ontario Provincial Police say a tire flew off a transport truck on Highway 416 on May 10, 2024, striking another vehicle. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a tire flew off a transport truck on Highway 416 on May 10, 2024, striking another vehicle. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a tractor trailer and the company that owns the truck are facing charges after a tire flew off the vehicle, striking another car on Highway 416 in the Ottawa area Friday morning.

    It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes. OPP say the driver of the vehicle that was hit by the tire was not hurt.

    The trailer, however, crossed the centre median after losing the tire, but its driver kept going, eventually making it onto Highway 417, where police made a stop around the Maitland exit.

    Both the transport driver and the company's owner have been charged by the Ministry of Transportation with operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle, and are facing fines of up to $50,000.

