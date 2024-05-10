Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Barrhaven

Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition after a crash in Barrhaven Friday afternoon.

A car and a motorcycle collided in the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Longfields Drive at around 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Ottawa police closed the intersection for the investigation. Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.