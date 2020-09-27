OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday and one new death.

The figure marks a slight uptick in cases since Friday and Saturday, when new cases were in the 40s.

Ontario is reporting 491 cases of #COVID19 as more than 42,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region. 63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 27, 2020

On Saturday, Ottawa surpassed 4,000 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and September is on pace to exceed April for the highest number of new confirmed infections in a single month.

The new cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday are among 491 new cases reported across Ontario, the highest figure in nearly five months.

The 58 new cases reported in Ottawa bring the city's total to 4,063 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

One new death was reported on Sunday, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 281 residents.

There are currently 16 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with three in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Three new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

One new case was reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. This new case was not reported on Saturday due to a "data load error" according to provincial officials.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

One case has been removed from The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's total count.

There are zero new cases in Renfrew County.

Health officials reported 14 new cases in the Outaouais on Sunday.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

There are 575 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 567 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,207 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE IN OTTAWA

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (216 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (352 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (814 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 17 new cases (552 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (507 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (488 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (355 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (244 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (313 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (218 cases total)

Unknown: (4 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 37 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and schools.

A new outbreak has been declared at Carlingwood Retirement Community, while the outbreak at Portobello Manor that began on Aug. 30 has ended.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Assumption School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare City View Centre École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire publique Louis-Riel Franco-Ouest secondary school Gabrielle Roy Public School Garderie éducative Renée Tassé Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier childcare Lycée Claudel school Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus WeeWatch West – Home Child Care WeeWatch Orleans

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Community (NEW) Centre d'accueil Champlain Cite Parkway Retirement Residence Fairfield Manor Garry J. Armstrong Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Montfort Hospital "3C" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home Riverview Development Services Robertson Home St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).