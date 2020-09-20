OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

A two-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre is open at Canadian Tire Centre

A Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven is the first Ottawa school ordered closed due to COVID-19 cases

Ottawa sees its fifth day with more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Ontario limits social gatherings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario to 10 indoors, 25 outdoors

The Outaouais sees its largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

Testing:

COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Canadian Tire Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Monsignor Paul Baxter School in Barrhaven will be closed for the next two weeks due to cases of COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board tells CTV News Ottawa the school has been ordered closed due to cases of COVID-19 at the school on Beatrice Drive. The school will be closed starting Monday for approximately 14 days.

The COVID-19 Dash Board shows two confirmed student cases of COVID-19 at the school.

In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board tells CTV News Ottawa that, "we are working closely with Ottawa Public Health and are following their direction and guidance."

"OPH has already notified close contacts and will provide further instructions, including how and when to get tested for COVID-19 and other actions to take."

With long lines forming at Ottawa's only COVID-19 testing facility with available appointments this weekend, a new drive-thru testing centre opened at Canadian Tire Centre.

Paramedics from across eastern Ontario teamed up to offer the two-day testing facility in two parking lots at the NHL arena in Ottawa's west-end.

The hours of operation for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend are:

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say only OHIP patients over the age of 2 will be permitted to get a COVID-19 test at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend.

Ottawa Public Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day this week that more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

One new death was also announced on Sunday.

Eleven of the 55 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents under the age of 10, while 16 new cases were identified in residents ages 20 to 29 in Ottawa.

There are currently 484 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest number of active cases since May 9.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,604 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 274 deaths.

Two days after limiting social gatherings in Ottawa in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, Ontario announced the measures are now in effect for all areas of Ontario.

Effective immediately, the new limit of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering in Ottawa and eastern Ontario is:

10 people at an indoor event or gathering (previous limit of 50)

25 people at an outdoor event or gathering (previous limit of 100)

Ontario says unmonitored and private social gatherings include functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs, or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in western Quebec on Saturday, the largest one-day spike in the Outaouais since the pandemic began.

Across Quebec, there were 427 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Saturday, including the 27 in the Outaouais. The region includes Gatineau.

There have been 115 new cases of COVID-19 reported in western Quebec since last Sunday, accounting for 10 per cent of the total number of cases of novel coronavirus in the region since the start of the pandemic.