OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven has been ordered closed for at least two weeks due to cases of COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board tells CTV News Ottawa that Monsignor Paul Baxter School on Beatrice Drive will be closed on Monday due to cases of COVID-19. The school will remain closed for approximately 14 days.

This is the first school in Ottawa ordered closed due to COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board COVID-19 Dashboard shows two confirmed student cases of COVID-19 at the school. In a letter to parents, Monsignor Paul Baxter principal Mark Kennedy said two staff members have also tested positive of COVID-19.

"Although these cases are all in the primary panel, (Ottawa Public Health) sends all students and staff home to be cautious. Of course, we all want to do everything we can to help ensure our students' and staff's safety," said Kennedy.

Kennedy asks all parents to sign children in to the Hapara workspace on Monday to find activities from their educators.

In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board tells CTV News Ottawa that, "we are working closely with Ottawa Public Health and are following their direction and guidance."

"OPH has already notified close contacts and will provide further instructions, including how and when to get tested for COVID-19 and other actions to take."

The board says Ottawa Public Health has sent a letter via the school to all Monsignor Paul Baxter parents, guardians and school staff advising them of the positive test results.

Fellowes High School in Pembroke was ordered closed by the Renfrew Country and District Health Unit on Wednesday due to cases of COVID-19. Four staff members and a student have tested positive for COVID-19.