Advertisement
No injuries in overnight commercial fire
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:26AM EDT
Ottawa firefighters respond to a fire at Canadian Linen and Uniform Services on Russell Road, late Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the Canadian Linen and Uniform Services building on Russell Road near Industrial Avenue.
According to a press release, firefighters received calls from the building's alarm company at 11:11 p.m. Saturday.
When firefighters arrived at the building, they found heavy smoke inside. The fire was found in the middle of the building and was under control by 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
What caused the fire is now under investigation.