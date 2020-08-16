OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the Canadian Linen and Uniform Services building on Russell Road near Industrial Avenue.

According to a press release, firefighters received calls from the building's alarm company at 11:11 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived at the building, they found heavy smoke inside. The fire was found in the middle of the building and was under control by 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

What caused the fire is now under investigation.