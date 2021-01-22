OTTAWA -- For the fourth time in five days, health officials are reporting less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 12,761 cases of COVID-19, including 416 deaths.

The 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows a one-day spike on Thursday, when 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa. There were 67 new cases on Wednesday, 56 cases on Tuesday and 85 new cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 2,662 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are 779 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 542 cases in Peel Region and 228 in York Region.

Ontario health officials had reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy between Ontario and Ottawa Public Health data because of when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 69.7 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.2 per cent (Jan. 15 - Jan. 21)

Reproduction number: 0.88 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

Ottawa Public Health says the city received 2,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 18.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 1,037 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 1,056 active cases on Thursday.

The daily report shows 105 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. A total of 11,308 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 36 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Six people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 30s, six are in their 50s (One is in the ICU), six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), five are in their 70s (One is in the ICU), 11 are in their 80s (One is in the ICU), and six are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 5 new cases (909 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (1,601 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (2,705 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (1,769 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (1,668 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (1,516 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 13 new cases (929 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (573 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five new cases (644 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (426 total cases)

The ages of one case is unknown

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,127 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 20.

A total 6,775 lab tests were performed on Jan. 20.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION