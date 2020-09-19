OTTAWA -- Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in western Quebec on Saturday, the largest one-day spike in the Outaouais since the pandemic began.

Across Quebec, there were 427 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Saturday, including the 27 in the Outaouais. The region includes Gatineau.

There have been 115 new cases of COVID-19 reported in western Quebec since Sunday, accounting for 10 per cent of the total number of cases of novel coronavirus in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, there have been 1,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, including 34 deaths.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais reports 957 of the 1,093 cases of COVID-19 in the region have been in Gatineau.